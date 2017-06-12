Top vBlog 2017 Voting Now Open!

It is that time of the year again — the Top vBlog voting is now open! Just like previous years, you are asked to vote based on criteria including longevity, length, frequency, and quality. Like the last few years, I have blogged extensively on Log Insight — I wish that had a top Management Blog category! In addition, I have covered other VMware topics including vSphere, NSX, VIDM, and PowerCLI. In total, I published over 90 posts in 2016 — a decrease from 2015, but I hope an increase in quality of content. I appreciate your consideration in voting this year!

